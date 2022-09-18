Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Enea Bastianini won the Aragon MotoGP in dramatic fashion

Enea Bastianini won the Aragon MotoGP with a last-lap overtake to deny Francesco Bagnaia a fifth straight win.

The Italian pipped compatriot Bagnaia in a thrilling finish, taking victory by 0.042 seconds, while Aleix Espargaro was third.

Prevailing in the battle with Ducati rider Bagnaia saw Gresini Racing's Bastianini secure his fourth MotoGP victory of the season.

World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed on the first lap.

Frenchman Quartararo hit the rear of Marc Marquez's Honda on the exit of turn three before the Spaniard and Takaaki Nakagami then made contact, with all three riders seeing their race ended.

Marquez, returning from injury after four months out, said his bike locked and he lost control of the rear.

"It was really unlucky and I want to apologise to both Taka and Fabio," Marquez said.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said Quartararo was "angry and upset" but had escaped without serious injury.

"The good news is he's ok. I've just heard from the clinic that he has nothing, no serious problem, only abrasions, but he'll be fine for the next race in Japan."

As a result of Quartararo crashing out in the first lap, Bagnaia is now just 10 points behind him in the standings with five races remaining.

Race result

1. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Gresini Racing 41 minutes 35.463 seconds

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati +0.042

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +6.139

4. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +6.379

5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +6.964

6. Jorge Martin (Spa) Prima Pramac +12.030

7. Luca Marini (Ita) Mooney VR46 +12.474

8. Johann Zarco (Fra) Prima Pramac +12.655

9. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +12.702

10. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Mooney VR46 +16.150

Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha - 211 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati - 201 points

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia - 194

4. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Gresini Racing - 163

5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati - 134