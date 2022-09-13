Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez will return 110 days after he last raced a MotoGP bike at the Italian Grand Prix

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez will return at this weekend's Aragon MotoGP after three and a half months out following surgery on his right arm.

The 29-year-old has had surgery four times after fracturing his arm in a crash at the Spanish GP in July 2020.

"After numerous check-ups and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made," his Honda team said external-link .

"The #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation - returning to competition."

Marquez's return comes after he completed a two-day test in Misano and intensive training at home.