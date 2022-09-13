Marc Marquez: Six-time world champion returning at Aragon MotoGP after surgery
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez will return at this weekend's Aragon MotoGP after three and a half months out following surgery on his right arm.
The 29-year-old has had surgery four times after fracturing his arm in a crash at the Spanish GP in July 2020.
"After numerous check-ups and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made," his Honda team said.
"The #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation - returning to competition."
Marquez's return comes after he completed a two-day test in Misano and intensive training at home.