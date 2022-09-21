Nieve Holmes hopes to be in Argentina for next year's International Six Days of Enduro event

When she was 11 years old, Nieve Holmes had a tough choice to make - horses or motorbikes?

It's been a long journey since then, but she is now one of the best in Europe in the sport of Enduro.

Indeed, Holmes was a member of the Great Britain trio which earlier this month won the women's title for the first time at the International Six Days of Enduro event in southern France.

And she now has her sights set on the European title, as she leads the standings by 24 points from Norway's Vilde Marie Holt after three rounds, with one event to go in Germany.

"I am feeling the pressure a little bit because I've tried to win this championship since 2018. I've had a third and two seconds and to finally be in a position to win - I just want to get it done," Holmes, from Wickham Market, near Ipswich, told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"2022 has been amazing for all of us. Another member of our [Six Days] team, Jane [Daniels] is close to wrapping up the world title and Rosie [Rowett] is third in the world championship."

The Six Days Enduro - originally called the Six Days Trial - is the oldest off-road motorcycle event, having first taken place more than a century ago, and Hollywood film star Steve McQueen reportedly took part in 1964 when it was held in then East Germany.

It has only been open to female riders since 2007, with Great Britain's women making their debut in 2019.

As well as the Team GB triumph in France, Steve Holcombe, Nathan Watson, Jed Etchells and Jamie McCanney won a first men's title since 1953.

"Next year, it's in Argentina," said Holmes, now 23. "I've only ever ridden in Europe, so it's really exciting. I'd love to be a part of it and it'd be really cool to see the boys and girls' teams defending the titles.

"I think it's November next year, so we're a long way away but with it being overseas there are a lot of logistics, so if we're going to go, we're going to have to start planning soon, at the start of next year."

Holmes has suffered her fair share of injuries since taking up Enduro riding

So just how tough is the Six Days Enduro?

"We were a little bit fortunate in the fact that the American girls were leading and their fastest rider had a massive crash. She couldn't carry on which was a real shame to see because we all have a lot of respect for her.

"Unfortunately, because of a rule change this year, all three riders have to finish so we were in second and moved into first - that was on day three," said Holmes.

"Just getting all three riders to the end is a big achievement in itself. Only the rider can work on the bike. The mechanic can put it on the stand and put fuel in and that's all he can do.

"At the end of the day, we have 15 minutes to work on the bike - I changed two tyres and ended up doing an air filter every day - and after eight hours of riding, you just want to relax but you've got 15 minutes of chaos trying to get everything done on your bike for the next day."

Holmes has had some painful moments of her own since taking up Enduro in 2018.

"I've had a few bad ones. I actually had my elbow reconstructed but you don't really think about that," she said.

"If you think about that, then it's just not enjoyable so you've got to try and not let those thoughts take over. Probably something bad would happen if you let those thoughts control you."

Having chosen motorbikes over horses when her dad gave her one, starting with trials and then motocross before switching to Enduro, what drives her on?

"I don't like losing. If I see an area where I need to improve, I want to put 100% into improving in that area. I just want to get better, fitter, faster, stronger.

"It's a feeling like no other. You have to experience it to relate to it. I don't know whether it's the thrill of going fast or the competitiveness. Every aspect of it is so enjoyable," she said.

"The sport is a lot bigger in Europe than England, probably because there's a lot less restrictions on where they can ride - they've just got a vast amount of land where they ride for miles and miles and miles and no-one bothers them.

"We don't really have that in the UK, which is a massive shame."

Nieve Holmes was speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk sports editor Graeme McLoughlin