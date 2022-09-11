Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans' Toyota at the special stage during the Acropolis Rally

Elfyn Evans has dropped one place to fourth in the World Rally Championship after failing to finish the Acropolis Rally Greece.

Toyota driver Evans retired with a loss of engine power on the way to Sunday morning's first stage and picks up no points in round 10 of 13.

Thierry Neuville, the winner in Greece, moves up to third place overall, 15 points ahead of Welshman Evans.

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera continues to lead the championship.

The Finnish driver finished outside the top 10 after struggles during the weekend - which included hitting a tree - but did pick up four bonus points on the final Power Stage.

Rovanpera, with 207 points, is 53 ahead of Estonian Ott Tanak, who was runner-up to Neuville on the Acropolis Rally.

Spain's Dani Sordo completed a Hyundai clean sweep on the podium.

The Republic of Ireland's Craig Breen finished fifth and remains sixth overall.