The Jeddah Corniche circuit was newly built to host the Formula One races

MotoGP has signed a memorandum of understanding to race in Saudi Arabia.

Dorna, the sport's commercial rights holder, said a future Saudi Arabian race would be held on a newly constructed, multi-purpose circuit, but have not specified where.

MotoGP has raced in the region since 2004 with a floodlit night grand prix in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia made its Formula One debut last December as part of a 15-year-deal.

It also hosts the annual Dakar Rally, all-electric Formula E and Extreme E.

However, the Gulf kingdom is one of the states accused of investing in sport and using high-profile events to 'sports wash' its reputation in other parts of the world.

In March, on the eve of the country's second-ever Formula One race, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton repeated his call for an improvement of their human rights record.

Last year's purchase of Premier League club Newcastle United, by a group led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, also prompted similar concerns.

"The addition of Saudi Arabia to the MotoGP calendar on an annual basis will see the sport expanding further into the Middle East," said the statement from Dorna.

They added that the partnership would also produce a new talent development programme for young Saudi riders with the aim of producing champions of the future.

Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta added: "The region is a key market for motorsport and the demand in the Kingdom for events of this kind is growing with research showing that 80% of Saudi fans wanting to see more in their country."