Francesco Bagnaia became the first Ducati rider to take four successive MotoGP wins with victory at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Italian had started the race with a three-place grid penalty but pipped compatriot Enea Bastianini in a thrilling finish, while Maverick Vinales was third.

The win moved Bagnaia to within 30 points of world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who finished fifth.

It was Andrea Dovizioso's final race.

Bagnaia won by just 0.034 seconds from Gresini Racing's Bastianini.

On the last lap, the pair narrowly avoided contact at turn four as Bastianini searched for a passing manoeuvre.

He failed to move past Bagnaia again on the final corner before almost outsprinting him in the end but just falling short at the sight of the chequered flag.

Dovizioso bows out in understated fashion

Italian Dovizioso had announced some time ago that this race would be his last, but he was unable to make a big impression one last time with a 12th-placed finish.

His career spanned 21 years and yielded one world championship, 24 wins and 103 podium finishes in 346 races.

His 2017 campaign was particularly memorable, with six victories, including his home race and the British Grand Prix, providing a stern challenge to eventual champion Marc Marquez.

Race result

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 41 minutes 43.199 seconds

2. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati +0.34

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Aprilia +4.212

4. Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati +5.283

5. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +5.771

6. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +10.230

7. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +12.596

8. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +14.661

9. Jorge Martin (Esp) Ducati +17.732

10. Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +21.986

Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 211 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 181 points

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia 178

4. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati 138

5. Johan Zarco (Fra) Ducati 125