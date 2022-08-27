Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Francesco Curinga set a new lap record on the final circuit of the course

Italy's Francesco Curinga took his maiden victory on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course, securing the win in the Junior Manx Grand Prix race.

The 47-year-old from Imperia smashed the lap record by more than 12 seconds, completing lap four in 19 minutes and 26.151 seconds, at 116.475mph.

He finished the race in 1:19:20.397 on his 650cc Paton S1R, a new race record after a revamp of the race classes.

Chris Moore and Marc Colvin made up the top three.

Moore, of New Mills, came home second 19.788 seconds back, with Manxman Colvin a further 9.167 seconds behind in third, both on Kawasaki supertwin machinery.

But there was bitter disappointment for the Isle of Man's Jamie Williams who had put on a dominant performance for the majority of the race.

The 29-year-old from Douglas took the lead of on the first lap, closely followed by Spain's Victor Lopez, with Curinga in third.

After Lopez retired on lap two, Moore moved into second place, with Curinga just 0.844 seconds behind as the riders came into the pits.

However, the Italian began to reel the leaders in on lap three, edging out Colvin to move into second, finishing lap three 10.3 seconds behind Williams.

The race looked to be approaching a close finish with Curinga continuing his charge before Williams was forced to retire at 32nd milestone on the final lap, less than six miles from the finish.

Speaking to Manx Radio after the race, Curinga said he got into his stride after the second lap and "felt better on the bike" for the rest of the race.

Andrea Majola, Ben Rae, Daniel Ingham, Albert Walker, Martin Morris, Andrew Fisher and Mark Herbertson made up the top 10 places, with Walker the first newcomer home in the race.

The 28-year-old from Wales finished the four-lap race around the 37.75mph course in 1:23:2.335.