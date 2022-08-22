Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Wet roads and hill fog led to the cancellation of the latest practice session

Monday evening's qualifying session for the 2022 Manx Grand Prix (MGP) has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Wet roads coupled with hill fog meant the session, which was due to start at 18:20 BST, had to be called off.

As a result of the disruption, organisers said Wednesday afternoon's contingency session would be used in addition to the evening sessions.

The MGP got underway on Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That session saw County Waterford's Brian McCormick set the fastest lap of the afternoon in the Classic Superbike class, lapping the 37.75-mile Mountain Course at a speed of 120.164mph.

John McGuinness topped the Senior Classic class at 109.637mph, and Stephen Smith did the same in the Senior class at 114.868mph.

And James Hind and Chris Moore led the pace in the Lightweight and Junior classes respectively, posting speeds of 114.137mph and 112.778mph.

The session was temporarily suspended after a red flag incident involving Lincolnshire's Peter Boast.

The 58-year-old was taken to Noble's Hospital with suspected chest injuries after coming off his Lightweight machine on the approach to Union Mills.