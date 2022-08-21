Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Josh Moffett first won the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in 2018

Josh Moffett won his second Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title despite Meirion Evans' maiden victory at the Ulster Rally.

Moffett's fourth-place finish was enough to secure the championship ahead of Welsh driver Evans in the double-points final round.

The Monaghan driver won four of the seven rallies in 2022 in his Hyundai i20 alongside co-driver Andy Hayes.

Moffett adds the 2022 title to his maiden crown from 2018.

With fellow title rivals Callum Devine and Alastair Fisher electing not to run in the final round of the season, Moffett and Evans were set for a head-to-head battle across nine stages in County Down.

Desi Henry led the way by 18 seconds after Friday's three evening stages however his Ford Fiesta hit a gatepost on Saturday's first stage in slippery conditions.

Henry's retirement handed the lead to Evans, who was locked in a fierce battle with Jonny Greer for victory, while Moffett took a cautious approach in the treacherous stages to preserve his championship lead.

A puncture for Greer handed Evans a two-minute advantage, one the Volkswagen driver would not relinquish despite a brief trip into a field to take his first win on Irish soil.

Ford driver Jason Mitchell completed the podium as Moffett cruised to the fourth place required to seal the title.