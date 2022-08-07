Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans' next stop in the World Rally Championship comes in Belgium later this month

Elfyn Evans finished fourth at Rally Finland, which was won by Estonian Ott Tanak.

The Welsh driver had been in the top three after the first day but was knocked off the podium by Toyota team-mates Kalle Rovanapera and Esapekka Lappi, both Finns.

The result Evans remains in fourth place overall in the World Rally Championship standings.

"Not the best weekend - a bit up and down," said Evans.

"Of course it was nice to be in the early fight but it got a bit frustrating after Saturday. It's like that - not the weekend we wanted but at least we are here."

Rovanpera continues to head the overall standings with 198 points, 94 ahead of Tanak, who moves one point above Thierry Neuville, who is third on 103.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin have 94.

Round nine of 13 is the Ypres Rally Belgium starting on 18 August.