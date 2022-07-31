Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea led Toprak Razgatlioglu early in Sunday's feature race

Jonathan Rea has lost ground on World Superbikes leader Alvaro Bautista after Toprak Razgatlioglu won Sunday's feature race in the Czech Republic.

Rea finished third with Bautista second, leaving the Spaniard 31 points ahead of the six-time champion at the halfway stage of the 2022 series.

It was another thrilling race between the top three with the champion from Turkey prevailing.

Razgatlioglu edged out Rea in the Superpole race earlier on Sunday.

Bautista, who won Saturday's opener, came third in Superpole race the Ducati rider holds a healthy lead at the top going into the mid-season break.

Rea made up ground after a poor start and moved in front on lap seven with Razgatlioglu and Bautista in close pursuit.

Bautista also led in a superb three-way battle before the in-form Razgatlioglu pulled clear in final laps for a sixth win in the last eight races and the Turkish champion is now just 38 points behind Bautista.

Scott Redding, Axel Bassani and and Andrea Locatelli completed the top six at the Most circuit.

"I gave everything this weekend and I've no regrets really," said Northern Ireland rider Rea after the feature race.

"Not the results we wanted but I'm back on the podium. I've no real complaints about the bike, it was much better in that race but we got beat by better guys this weekend.

"It's the summer break now and we then come to some really good tracks like Magny-Cours, Barcelona and Portimao. I'm really looking forward to that."