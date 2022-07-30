Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alice Powell finished 27 points behind Jamie Chadwick last season

Alice Powell's victory denied fellow Briton Jamie Chadwick her sixth consecutive race win in the W series in Hungary.

Powell, 29, earned her first win of the season, with Chadwick finishing just over half a second behind, and Beitske Visser of the Netherlands in third.

Chadwick started the race down in fifth after what had been a perfect season up to this point.

She still leads the overall standings, though, with 78 points.

Powell said after the race: "It's great to be back on the top step. It's taking a lot longer this season than I would have liked - every single person on my car has done a fantastic job."

Chadwick, who is looking to win her third title, added: "I did what I could and with the mixed conditions it helped.

"It's a really tricky track to overtake but at the end I just didn't have enough to challenge Alice. I'm happy with second and happy with the race."

The all-female series takes a break before the next round, heading to Singapore for the first time, with the race on 2 October.