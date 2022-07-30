Rea briefly led before running off track in the final lap

Jonathan Rea had to settle for second place as Toprak Razgatlioglu edged a thrilling battle to win Sunday's Superpole race in the Czech Republic.

While defending champion Razgatlioglu led for much of the 10-lap contest, Rea overtook the Turkish rider with just over two laps to go.

Razgatlioglu edged ahead again before Rea ran off the track while trying to overtake on the final lap.

Series leader Alvaro Bautista finished third.

The Spaniard leads six-time champion Rea by 27 points in the standings with Razgatlioglu a further 16 points adrift in third.

Sunday's second race begins at 13:00 BST.

An excellent lap seven from Rea saw the 35-year-old close in on Razgatlioglu before the Kawasaki rider took the lead, only for the Yamaha rider to regain the advantage heading into turn one.

Having swapped positions at the start of the final lap, Rea attempted to make one final move but ran off-track and onto the gravel, allowing Razgatlioglu to cruise over the finish line.

"It was good fun," Rea told Eurosport.

"Toprak's pace at the start was really good, he was relentless, not making many mistakes but there was a point in the race where I thought 'he's not going anymore'.

"My bike was going well. We didn't solve the brake issues but they were better and I caught him. I passed him on the brakes but he squared me straight back off into the fast left.

"My only chance was on 15 but he only went and stuck his leg for the first time in the race. I didn't want to smash into his leg so I released the brake and gave him some space but that compromised my line completely.

"I tried my best but he's a really tough fighter. He got more points but I feel the big picture's positive because the bike's a little bit better."