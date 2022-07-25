Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Manx Grand Prix is set to return for the first time since 2019

John McGuinness is among a host of Isle of Man TT race winners set to return to the Mountain Course for the Manx Grand Prix races next month.

Michael Dunlop and Michael Rutter are also set to compete in the revamped classic and lightweight classes.

It marks the return of the MGP for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled for two years due to Covid.

A shake-up of the event has seen the Classic TT brand scrapped this year, and the event shortened to nine days.

Ian Lougher, Gary Johnson, James Hillier and Lee Johnston will also compete across the Senior Classic, Classic Superbike and Lightweight MGP races, which take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

In addition to those races the Senior and Junior MGP return, which have traditionally been a precursor for riders before progressing to the June TT races.

This year's event will see 23 newcomers across the five races take to the start line on the 37.7-mile course.

Under the changes introduced, the modern classes will become more closely aligned to the specifications required for the TT races, and a new safety management system will be in place for racing.

Previously run by the Manx Motor Cycle Club, ACU Events Ltd will step into that role, with the club retaining ownership of the MGP brand.

The Department for Enterprise, which provides funding and facilities for the races, previously said the changes would reduce the cost of the event, lessen the impact of road closures, and ensure enough marshals were available for the period.

The 2022 Manx Grand Prix races are scheduled to run between 21-29 August.