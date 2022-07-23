Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick has won both previous W Series titles

Briton Jamie Chadwick made it five wins from five races this season by finishing first in the French round of the W Series at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Jenner Racing driver beat Quantfury team duo Belen Garcia, in second, and Nerea Marti, who took third place.

Chadwick, 24, started third because of a two-place grid penalty from qualifying, but was in the lead after just three corners.

Compatriot Abbie Eaton crashed out at the start.

Chadwick, the Williams F1 development driver, maintained her lead to the end, despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.

She now has a maximum total of 125 points and leads second-placed Briton Abbi Pulling by 70 points in the all-female series.

The next round takes place in Hungary on 30 July with five races remaining this season.