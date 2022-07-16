Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea won six consecutive World Superbike titles between 2015 and 2020

Jonathan Rea cut Alvaro Bautista's World Superbikes series lead to 13 points by taking second in the Superpole race at Donington Park.

As 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu repeated his Race One victory over Rea, Bautista's fourth place saw him lose three points to the Northern Irishman.

Turkish rider Razgatlioglu's win on his Yamaha means he is now 48 points behind Spanish pacesetter Bautista.

Britain's Scott Redding took third spot in the Superpole race.

Razgatlioglu led six-time champion Rea by 0.397 seconds after lap one and continued to dominate the race as he eased down in the closing stages to win by 1.089secs, with Redding a further 2.8secs back.

Ducati rider Bautista was in fifth spot for most of the race after opting for a harder tyre than his rivals but was able to get past another Briton Alex Lowes late on to secure fourth.

Bautista had looked set to take second in Race One to increase his championship lead but crashed out with five laps remaining, which allowed Rea to cut into his series lead.

With Rea's Kawasaki team-mates Lowes fifth in Sunday's 10-lap Superpole race, another Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi completed the top six in hot conditions at Donington.

The riders will be back in action in Race Two at 14:00 BST.