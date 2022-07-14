Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Dean Harrison took victory in the second Senior Race of the 2022 meeting

Dean Harrison secured a narrow victory in the second Senior race of the 2022 Southern 100 International Road Races.

The Bradford racer just pipped Davey Todd to the top spot by 0.09 seconds, with Michael Dunlop completing the trio on the podium 11 seconds back.

The race saw the outright lap record broken twice on lap four when Harrison set an average lap speed of 116.073mph, followed by Todd at 116.141mph.

It marked Harrison's 25th win on the Isle of Man's Billown Course.

Speaking to Manx Radio, Harrison said it was "nice to have a bit of a battle" with Todd after the disappointment of having to retire from the first 1,000cc race on Tuesday due to an electrical fault with his DAO Racing Kawasaki.

"It's nice to make up to win that one, so we'll keep chipping away as the week goes on, but it's going to be hard work," he added.

Davey Todd secured victory in the first Supersport 600cc A Race

However, the tables were turned in the first Supersport 600cc A race of the meeting.

In that race on the 4.25-mile circuit, Millenco by Padgett's rider Todd secured his second win of the meeting coming home in 15 minutes, 36 seconds, just 0.34 of a second ahead of Harrison, with Northern Ireland's Dunlop again in third a further 1.4 seconds back.

Speaking to Manx Radio, the Yorkshireman said it was a "super fun" race to take part in.

"I think even if you'd come in second place you'd have still had a big smile on your face because man that was just fun," he said.

Reflecting on the closeness of the result, he added: "I knew them boys were going to be snapping at my heels the whole way.

"I hope it was good for the fans out there watching because me and Dean were going back and forward, back and forward everywhere, passing each other."

Jamie Coward secured victory in the rescheduled Lightweight race

In the Lightweight race earlier on Wednesday evening, which was rescheduled from Tuesday, Jamie Coward came home 1.2 seconds ahead of Rob Hodson, with Paul Jordan in third a further 15 seconds back.

Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley put in a commanding performance in the Sidecar Race

In Wednesday's sidecar race, Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley cruised to victory 38 seconds ahead of nearest rivals, the pairing of Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau, who were 12 seconds ahead of third placed Greg Lambert and Andy Haynes.

The first consolation 600cc B race of the meeting saw Michael Russell take victory ahead of Don Gilbert and Jack Petrie.