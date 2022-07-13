Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir is one of two riders fielded by Suzuki in this year's championship

Suzuki will leave MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season after reaching an agreement with promoters Dorna.

The Japanese manufacturer indicated its desire to withdraw from the sport in May, citing economic challenges.

The company was contracted to MotoGP until 2026 but president Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday both sides had negotiated an early termination.

Suzuki will also leave the World Endurance Championship, which includes the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

In a statement, Suzuki said the decision to leave was due to "the need to reallocate resources on other initiatives for sustainability."

Suzuki left MotoGP in 2011 and returned again in 2015, winning its first world title for 20 years in 2020 with Spanish rider Joan Mir.

Mir and his compatriot Alex Rins currently sit eighth and ninth in the standings.

Suzuki said it would support both riders until the end of the season.