W Series: Jamie Chadwick claims third consecutive win at Silverstone
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick won her third consecutive race this season in the W Series at Silverstone.
The 24-year-old Briton beat Finn Emma Kimilainen to the chequered flag, extending her lead in the all-female series with Jenner Racing.
Kimilainen and Britain's Abbi Pulling clashed on the final lap in the battle for second, with Kimilainen coming out on top.
Chadwick - a Williams F1 development driver - leads the title by 50 points.
Alice Powell stalled before the formation lap and was unable to get back to her original position before the first safety car line, incurring a 10-second stop-go penalty.
The W Series will head to France for round four on 22-23 July.
