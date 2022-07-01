Alice Powell arrives at Silverstone sitting third in the W Series driver standings

Oxfordshire racing driver Alice Powell has set her sights on repeating last year's W Series victory at Silverstone when she returns to the circuit this weekend.

The 29-year-old, from Chipping Norton, will again be competing in the female-only event in front of thousands of fans on Saturday, including many from her home town just 28 miles away from the venue, as part of the weekend's racing programme around the British Grand Prix.

Powell dominated her home race last season, taking pole position and recording the fastest lap on her way to the top of the podium.

"It was amazing, I had my family there, they were sat in with the crowd and they said the atmosphere was amazing. The people around them were cheering for me. It was really nice hearing those stories", she told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's special to win at Silverstone regardless, but to win it, being your home race as well - it's a memory I'll cherish forever and hopefully I'll be able to repeat it."

Powell who is third in the W Series driver standings after three races, admits the start of the campaign did not go to plan in Miami.

"It was a disaster (not finishing the first of two races), the first weekend, my mistake trying to carry too much speed when I didn't need to and hitting the wall in Miami," she said.

Powell has finished on the podium in the two subsequent races so far this season and is aiming to chase down the W Series leader Jamie Chadwick, with five more rounds of racing after Silverstone.

"I can't wait to turn up to Silverstone, so fingers crossed touch wood, we can turn it around. It's about taking it race by race, anything can happen, it's a long season," she added.