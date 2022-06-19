Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Racing was abandoned at Kells Road Races following the accident

A rider in his early 20s has died following a single vehicle collision at the Kells Road Races.

Racing was abandoned at the County Meath event following the crash in the Supersport race around the 2.2 mile Crossakiel Circuit.

The weekend meeting was the first road race event to be held in the Republic of Ireland since 2019.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) confirmed emergency services attended the scene at roughly 13:30 BST.

"The motorcyclist, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Navan Hospital," they confirmed in a statement.

The death comes after five riders were killed at the Isle of Man TT races earlier in June.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow died after a practice crash at Ballagarey, while Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan suffered fatal injuries in a crash at the 27th Milestone during the opening Supersport race.

Sidecar driver Cesar Chanel passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in sidecar race one at Ago's Leap, and father and son sidecar pairing Roger and Bradley Stockton lost their lives in another crash at the same section of track in the second sidecar event.