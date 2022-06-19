Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin finished eighth and sixth in Sunday's two British Superbike races at Knockhill.

The Honda Racing rider ran as high as third in the final race but slipped down the order as the 30-lap race progressed.

Andrew Irwin crashed out with Peter Hickman in Sunday's first race and finished 16th in the final race for Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing.

Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran won both races in Scotland.

Glenn sits sixth in the series standings on 134 points, 82 points behind leader Bradley Ray, who won Saturday's opener.

Donegal's Richard Kerr won the the National Superstock 1000cc race on Sunday for his first victory of the season.

Lee Johnston is not competing in the Supersport races this weekend.

Defending champion, Dubliner Jack Kennedy, took his second victory of the weekend and Northern Ireland's Eugene McManus was third.

Kennedy now leads nearest challenger Harry Truelove by 73 points in the series.

Ballynahinch rider Korie McGreevy was sixth with Rhys Irwin from Donegal seventh.