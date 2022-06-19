Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo finished third in last year's race in Germany

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in this year's riders' standings by winning the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

The Frenchman, who started second on the grid, immediately grabbed the lead at the start as pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Italy dropped to second.

The duo battled for the lead over the next three laps before the 25-year-old Ducati rider skidded and crashed.

It enabled Yamaha's Quartararo, 23, to cruise to a comfortable victory.

He becomes the first rider other than Marc Marquez to win the race since Dani Pedrosa's victory in 2012.

Quartararo's compatriot Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing finished second while Ducati's Jack Miller capitalised on a late mistake by Aleix Espargaro to take third.

Espargaro, who is Quartararo's closest championship contender, finished fourth.

