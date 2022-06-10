Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Racing was halted during the second lap of the sidecar race two

Racing at the 2022 Isle of Man TT has been halted after a red flag incident during the second sidecar race of the meeting, organisers have confirmed.

The race was stopped following the incident between Bray Hill and Selborne Drive, at a part of the course known as Ago's Leap, during the final lap.

No further details have been released.

Organisers said the remainder of the day's racing had now been called off due to deteriorating weather conditions.

They have yet to confirm whether the Senior TT, which was originally pushed back by two hours to 16:15 BST as a result of the red flag, will be moved to Saturday.

It marks the second time during this year's event that racing in the sidecar class has been red flagged on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course following an incident at Ago's Leap.

Rider Cesar Chanal died in a crash during lap one of the first sidecar race of 2022.