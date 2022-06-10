The Crowe brothers secured their first podium finish in Monday's sidecar race one

Finishing a sidecar race at the Isle of Man TT is "emotional no matter where you come", say the Crowe brothers.

Ryan and Callum Crowe secured their first podium finish in Monday's rescheduled sidecar race one, behind the Birchall brothers.

Although the Manx pairing said they had been "surprised" by their speed in the race, driver Ryan admitted the ultimate goal was to reach the top spot.

"We're not going to stop until we win it," the Manxman added.

The pair rose to prominence in 2019 when they set a speed of 113.53mph in their first-ever lap, making them the event's fastest-ever newcomers.

They started the 2022 meeting with only four laps under their belts.

The sons of five-time TT sidecar champion Nick Crowe had mixed fortunes when they made their debut on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course in 2019, securing fifth place in the first race but withdrawing from the second due to a mechanical issue.

Ryan and Callum Crowe are taking part in the TT races for the second time in 2022

Passenger Callum said the pair had not had the "best luck last week in practice" this year either with disruption to qualifying week due to red flag incidents and inclement weather, meaning the brothers had managed a total of just nine laps by the end of race one.

Looking back at that race, he said: "I was a bit shocked at the lap time, that was the bit that shocked me the most.

"It think we did 115mph in practice, and then when we eventually got a flying lap it was a 118.5mph.

"It was fast, but it was comfortable at the same time, it didn't feel like it was on the edge just yet, I think he's still got a bit more to come, so let's see how we get on in the next race."

'The worst drug you can ever take'

Although keeping an eye on the competition, bettering their own performance in sidecar race two was the main focus, Ryan added.

"I don't really want to race anybody, I want to race myself, I race my own last time, I just want to beat myself last time is the thing," he said.

"And we've done that so far, every time we've gone out there we've gone a little bit quicker, we haven't come back going slower yet. That's when you start getting anxious, if you start going slower."

Reflecting on the draw of the Isle of Man TT, Callum said: "I think it's the worst drug you can ever take. There's no other feeling like it I don't think, I've never come across a feeling like it in my life.

"The adrenalin you get out of it, and when you go down Glencrutchery Road and you cross that start line.

"It's very emotional when you finish round here, first, second, 10th, last, it doesn't matter - you still completed the races."