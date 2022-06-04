Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Aleix Espargaro began on pole but missed out on second after celebrating a lap too early

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo extended his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings with a dominant victory at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Home favourite Aleix Espargaro threw away second place by celebrating a lap early thinking he had finished the race, ending in fifth.

Jorge Martin took full advantage to finish as the runner-up, with Johann Zarco in third.

The race started with a crash between Takaaki Nakagami and Francesco Bagnaia.

Espargaro, of Asprilla, began in pole ahead of Ducati's Bagnaia and Quartararo, but the latter beat both to the first turn and never looked back.

Italian Bagnaia, along with Nakagami, was forced out of the race, costing him dearly in the championship race. He currently sits fourth, 41 points off the pace set by Quartararo.

The Frenchman says he targeted the first corner, which proved pivotal to his victory.

"I felt good from the beginning, I knew I wanted to be first on the first corner," said Quartararo, who has 147 points after nine races.

"Amazing race, I felt great. I was pushing from the beginning and I kept checking my rear tyre, which felt really good. So happy!"

Meanwhile, third-placed Zarco said Espargaro's error spurred him on in the final lap.

"It was good to keep pushing because when Aleix made the mistake on the last lap, I first thought it was a mechanical problem and then I understood he was celebrating," said Zarco.

"So I say [to myself]: 'Finish your lap and get your podium'."