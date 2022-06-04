Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Craig Breen is looking for his second podium of the WRC season

Ireland's Craig Breen is in second place following the penultimate day of World Rally Championship action at Rally Italia.

The M-Sport Ford driver is behind 46 seconds the leading Hyundai of Ott Tanak and 20.8 seconds clear of Dani Sordo in third.

Breen, 32, is sixth in the WRC standings in his first full campaign.

There was disappointment for Wales' Elfyn Evans as he was forced to retire from the rally.

The Toyota drive suffered engine damage after a heavy landing on Friday while running in the third place, and it is the third time in five rallies he has been forced to retire from podium positions after crashes in Monte Carlo and Sweden.

In WRC2, the championship's second tier, England's Chris Ingram is in third position heading into Sunday's final four stages.

The Skoda driver is 15.3 seconds behind Spain's Jan Solans but just 2.3 seconds ahead of Jari Huttunen in fourth.

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean, who collected his maiden overall stage win in Portugal in May, was forced to with mechanical trouble on his Hyundai i20 Rally2.