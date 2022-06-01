Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Mark Purslow was also an experienced classic racer

Welsh rider Mark Purslow has died following an accident during qualifying for the 2022 Isle of Man TT races.

A statement from Isle of Man TT Races said the accident involving the 29-year-old happened on Wednesday at Ballagarey.

"The TT Races will continue - but always with Mark in mind," it added.

Purslow, from Llanon, Ceredigion, took part in the 2017 edition of the TT Races having previously contested the supersport and lightweight events.

He had graduated from the Manx Grand Prix where he had won the 2015 lightweight race on his debut, and he had also competed at the Classic TT, securing a best finish of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.

On Tuesday, Isle of Man TT competitor Dave Moffitt was airlifted to hospital after a crash.

He is in a "serious but stable" condition, organisers have said.

Moffitt was taking part in the supertwin class qualifying session when he came of his machine at Laurel Bank.