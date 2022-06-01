Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Dave Moffitt has been taking part in the TT since 2012

An Isle of Man TT competitor who was airlifted to hospital after a crash is in a "serious but stable" condition, organisers have said.

Dave Moffitt was taking part in the Supertwin class qualifying session when he came of his machine at Laurel Bank on Tuesday evening.

He has since been transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Moffitt, who is a former Manx Grand Prix racer, has been competing in the TT since 2012.

In a post on social media, the Manxman's daughter Amy Griffith said he had suffered "extensive injuries" in the crash and had undergone surgery at Noble's Hospital to stabilise his condition.

She thanked well-wishers for their messages, adding: "We have read them and really appreciate the support."

The Isle of Man TT races returned this week for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.