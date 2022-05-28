Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez managed to finish 12th in qualifying despite crashing

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is set for another break from the sport to have surgery on his right arm and shoulder.

The Spaniard will race at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix before travelling to the United States, with no timescale on his return.

Marquez, 29, broke his right arm at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020, and missed the rest of the campaign.

He said: "It looks like a nightmare but I believe soon I will come back."

For Marquez, 10th in this season's championship standings, it will be a fourth operation to try to sort out the problem.

"Since I had the first injury, everything has been complicated," Marquez said.

"The doctors did an amazing job to take care of that and recover my bone. It was a success, but after I came back I feel a big limitation.

"I have a lot of pain and loss of power, so I cannot ride like I want. My performance is not bad but it's not the one that I want."

Marquez qualified in 12th position for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix after a crash.

But his Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig said the decision to go for surgery was taken before Saturday's qualifying session.

"Of course we have been making quite a lot of progress but unfortunately, his position on the bike is still not what he really needs to race and match his expectations on a grand prix weekend," he said.

"So after analysing with the medical group and consulting another doctor who is connected with our doctors in Spain, yesterday we made the decision that surgery can be done.

"Marc will stop after this Grand Prix and will take a break and have this surgery in the United States."