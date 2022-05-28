Peter Hickman set the outright lap record during the Senior TT in 2018

The live streaming of the Isle of Man TT could "massively" change people's perception of the event, the lap record holder has said.

The races return on Sunday after being cancelled for the past two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Hickman lapped the 37.73-mile circuit at a speed of 135.452mph on his way to victory in the 2018 Senior TT.

The 35-year-old said fans being able to watch the racing live from around the world would be "pretty epic".

"The video TV work that's been done in the past has all been cut down… nobody's seen all of it like that," he said.

Reflecting on his lap record, the five-times TT winner from from Burton-on-Trent said it was possible it could fall, but that would only happen if it needed to.

He said: "The faster you go the more risk you've got... you win the race at the slowest possible pace.

"Winning the race is more important that the lap record, it's nice to have that accolade but it's not the be all and end all. And lap records will always be taken away from you eventually, race wins won't be."

Dean Harrison made his debut in the TT races in 2011

Dean Harrison, who beat Hickman to the top spot in the island's blue riband race in 2019 said it was important to have "a lot of respect" for road racing, adding: "It's almost just see how you go through the week."

The 33-year-old from Bradford said: "Don't get me wrong, I want to win the races, I want to be on podiums, that's the whole goal at the end of it, but... I'll just try and take iot in my stride a bit."

The three-times TT winner, who made his debut in the solo classes in 2011 but has been visiting the island for the event since 1993, said: "I love the island… it's a place that's quite close to me I suppose, whether it's racing or not racing, I just like the place."

Twenty-three times champion John McGuinness, who was awarded the MBE for services to motorcycle racing earlier this year, echoed that affection for the island.

"The people are nice, the place is beautiful, the track's the biggest track in the world, hardest track in the world. When you put it together, and put a race together, and you get a great result then it's the best feeling in the world," he said.

John McGuinness has 23 TT race wins to his name

However, the 50-year-old from Morecambe said he was "not chasing wins" despite being three away from Joey Dunlop's all-time record of 26.

"If somebody gave you a pack of cards and you turned it over and they went 'here's your deal, you're going to win six', you'd take it wouldn't you? To win 23 is off the chart really for me."

However, McGuinness, who is set to make his 100th start this year, admitted the "ultimate icing on the cake would be to match Joey".

Reflecting on speculation about his retirement from racing, he said he had "sort of backed myself into a corner a little bit with journalists" over it.

"They've got their teeth into me about retiring so, the more they're telling me, the more I'm thinking about retirement. But in my own head I'm coming to the TT for 2022 in the same mindset that I have done every year. I've just got the best job in the world, which is riding motorbikes."

When the time the comes quit racing "a little bird on my shoulder will say 'right, John, that's it'", he added.

James Hillier has been on the podium at the event 23 times

James Hiller, who has 23 podium finishes at the TT to his name including one win, said the pace at this year's event was "going to be as quick as ever for sure".

The 37-year-old from Ringwood said while his ultimate ambition was to be a contender for the senior trophy, he would "go home happy if we can stick it on the box in a fair few races and be in the mix".

He added the time-trial nature of the TT races was an advantage when the bikes set off.

"When you're on the start grid there, the cameras and the mechanics, you feel everybody else's nerves, whereas as soon as you're away from that, it's just you and the bike, which is where I like it."

Lee Johnston secured his maiden victory at the TT in 2019

Northern Irish racer Lee Johnston said, while his home races like the North West 200 were special to him, the TT was "the biggest motorcycle event in the world".

Describing the immediate build up to a race as "just horrible", he agreed those nerves disappeared "the second you let the clutch out".

"It's just the best feeling in the world, because you'll never be more calm and at one and know what's about to happen... so it's like two complete polar opposites within the space of 10 seconds," he said.

Having taken his maiden TT victory in 2019 in the Supersport Race One, the 33-year-old said the cancellation of road racing due to the pandemic was "hard to swallow" at first, but the impact of Covid on people's lives had left many "a lot worse off and in different places than me sitting moaning that someone's took my toys away".

"It's not like I've been sitting at home injured and everyone else has got to ride, we've all not been able to ride so it's the same for absolutely everyone, so it doesn't matter," he added.

The Isle of Man TT races run between 29 May and 10 June.