The KymiRing circuit in Finland was officially opened in 2019

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix has been cancelled because of delays to ongoing track work and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The KymiRing, near the southern city of Kouvola, was due to host Finland's first MotoGP race since 1982 in July.

Finland has applied to join NATO - a decision that has angered Russia.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said the race will be cancelled, with this year's calendar reduced to 20 rounds.

"Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022," the FIM said in a statement.

"The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk.

"All parties have therefore agreed that the track's debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades."