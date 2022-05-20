Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea passed Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap to claim his fourth victory of the season

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea capitalised on a last-lap mistake by Toprak Razgatlioglu to win the World Superbike Superpole race at Estoril.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu looked set for a comfortable win after storming clear with three laps to go.

However the Yamaha rider had a big slide on the damp track with four corners left, which allowed Rea's Kawasaki to take the lead and the win.

Rea will start the feature race at 14:00 BST from pole position.

It is the second race in a row where Razgatlioglu has finished in second place despite leading into the closing stages after he lost out to championship leader Alvaro Bautista in Saturday's opening feature race.

"I just wanted to dig in just to be there and I made a big effort on the last lap," said Rea.

"He overcooked the chicane a little bit, got onto the wet area and tucked the front. It was fortunate for me, otherwise I wouldn't have had that race win but I never give up."

In a repeat of Saturday's opening race, Razgatlioglu got the jump on Rea off the line in the damp conditions and the duo began to pull away from the field in the 10-lap sprint race in Portugal.

The majority of riders decided to run slick tyres despite the damp conditions, with just a narrow dry racing line, and the treacherous conditions were highlighted when Lucas Mahias, Marvin Fritz and Xavi Vierge all crashed on the opening lap.

Rea got the drive out of the final corner to take the lead into the third lap and he dragged Razgatlioglu away from Bautista, who came under pressure from the Honda of Iker Lecuona, himself running an intermediate front tyre compared to the slick-shod leading trio.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was in a high-speed accident on the fifth lap when running in eighth position, and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up. At the start of the following lap, Razgatlioglu muscled past Rea to take the lead.

It looked as if the Turkish rider was set for a comfortable win but he slid wide with four corners remaining, which allowed Rea, who had kept in touch with his rival, to power through and take the victory.

Bautista was a distant third, ahead of fellow Spanish rider Lecuona, Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli, Kawasaki's Alex Lowes and the BMW of Scott Redding.