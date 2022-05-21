Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200

Glenn Irwin has finished in fifth position in the opening British Superbike race at Donington Park.

The 32-year-old started ninth on the grid and progressed up to fifth but struggled to make inroads on the front runners.

The Honda rider is 11 points behind leader Brad Ray with race winner Kyle Ryde one point further back in third.

Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 road race in his native Northern Ireland last Saturday.

Ryde won the race for OMG Racing after a last-lap battle with battle with the Yamaha of Jason O'Halloran to claim his first BSB victory.

Andrew Irwin, younger brother of Glenn, finished in 17th position.