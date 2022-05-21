Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick (centre), Abbi Pulling (left) and Alice Powell (right) completed an all-British podium

Defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick made it five wins in a row with victory in Barcelona.

It meant the Briton, 24, extended her lead in the all-female motor racing event with her team Jenner Racing.

This was Chadwick's third success of the new season after winning both of her opening races in Miami.

Aiming to claim a hat-trick of titles in the series, she said: "It's five out of five so I am really happy with that."

The triumph, from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix support race at the Circuit de Catalunya, left Chadwick 37 points clear of second-placed compatriot Abbi Pulling in the championship standings.

"The last few laps got a bit nervy, I was struggling a little bit with downshifts and things, but I fortunately managed to hold her off," said Chadwick.

"It was all about managing the tyres in that race and I was just trying to manage it the whole way."

Alice Powell came third to complete an all-British podium, with the next round at Silverstone in July.