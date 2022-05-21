Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu duelled for the lead and traded positions on several occasions

Alvaro Bautista took a stunning last-gasp victory ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu in a thrilling first World Superbike race at Estoril.

Ducati's Bautista was third for much of the race as Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea battled for the lead.

After dispatching Rea, Bautista powered past the Yamaha on the run to the chequered flag to win by 0.1 seconds.

Bautista now leads Kawasaki rider Rea, who finished a distant third, by 27 points.

Razgatlioglu got the jump on pole-sitter Rea off the line and, behind, Bautista had to take action to avoid taking out team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

That put Bautista behind the Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli, which allowed Razgatlioglu and Rea to pull away out in front despite trading positions on nearly every lap.

After contact ended both their races in the final race at Assen earlier in May, Northern Irishman Rea connected with the rear tyre of Razgatlioglu's Yamaha on the third lap but both riders somehow managed to stay upright.

The leading pair continued to swap positions and pulled a gap on Locatelli, however Bautista made a move on the Italian midway through the 21-lap race and set after his title rivals.

While the battle for the lead continued, which saw Rea and Razgatlioglu run side by side, lap after lap, Bautista was able to chip away with consistent lap times and he was on the back of the frontrunners with eight laps to go.

Rea attempted a pass around the outside of Razgatlioglu with six laps to go which saw the 34-year-old run wide at the first corner and allow Bautista into second.

Six-time champion Rea dropped back and settled for third, and although Bautista closed on Razgatlioglu he struggled to pass the Turkish rider on the brakes.

However the decisive move came out of the final corner, where Bautista closed and out-dragged the Yamaha to the chequered flag to win by 0.1 seconds.

Rea was 4.8 seconds back, while Locatelli was fourth ahead of Honda duo Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. English riders Alex Lowes, on a Kawasaki, and the BMW of Scott Redding were seventh and eighth.

The Superpole sprint race takes place on Sunday morning before the second 21-lap feature race later that afternoon.

'I played my cards and won'

"It was a very difficult race as I was on the limit from the first to the last corner," Bautista told Eurosport after his win.

"They [Rea and Razgatlioglu] started to fight and I was able to gain some time. They were battling so they used more tyres.

"I tried to pass Toprak but he was very strong on braking, so I used my power to ride past him on the last lap. I played my cards and I won - I am so happy and I enjoyed the race."

Rea had to settle for third and said he lost pace midway through the race.

"It was good in the beginning but I lost some brake pressure. I made a mistake that allowed Alvaro past but until then I was enjoying it with Toprak," said Rea.

"We were tripping each other up a little bit. I felt faster in a lot of areas but from the midpoint onwards I just lost something.

"From there it was about riding round. I took my foot off the gas and settled for third position, which was the clever thing to do but it is never nice doing that."