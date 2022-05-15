Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is aiming to win his fifth BTCC title

Four-time champion Colin Turkington won Sunday's final race in the second round of the British Touring Car Championship.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown had fifth and 10th place finishes at Brands Hatch before clinching victory by 1.81 seconds in race three.

Josh Cook won the opening two races at the English circuit.

Turkington has moved up to fifth in the 2022 series standings and 23 points behind leader Tom Ingram.

"It's been a super weekend for me. First win of the year and good to see the BMW back at the front," Turkington told the BTCC website.

"I think I could have done that a bit sooner in the day, but it's great to be on the podium in the last one.

"I'm just so pleased I've got a reward for all the hard work on Saturday after getting pole position."

Turkington finished second in race one of last month's opening round at Donington Park before coming in 14th and eighth.