Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Enea Bastianini previously won in Austin and Qatar

Enea Bastianini won his third MotoGP race of the season with victory at the French Grand Prix.

The Italian, on a Gresini Ducati, finished comfortably ahead of Australian Jack Miller at Le Mans with Spain's Aleix Espargaro third.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo was able to retain his championship lead with a fourth-place finish on his home track.

Francesco Bagnaia, who had started in pole position, crashed on the 21st lap to lose out on a likely podium.

The Italian had lost top spot to team-mate Miller on the opening lap but quickly regained the lead and held on for 20 laps, before running off the track and crashing out.

That allowed Bastianini, who had started the race in fifth, to take the lead.

His victory adds to previous wins this season in Austin and Qatar.

Race result

1. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) 41min 34.613secs

2. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +2.718

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +4.182

4. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +4.288

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati) +11.139

6. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +15.155

7. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) +16.680

8. Brad Binder (SA/KTM) +18.459

9. Luca Marini (Ita/Ducati) +20.541

10. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Aprilia) +21.486

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 102 points

2. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 98

3. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) 94

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 69

5. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 62