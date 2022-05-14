Formula E World Championship: McLaren Racing to compete next season
McLaren Racing will compete in the Formula E World Championship from next season after acquiring reigning championship team Mercedes EQ.
Formula E is a single-seater, city-based electric car championship and next year marks its ninth season.
McLaren also participates in Formula 1, Indy Car, Extreme E and esports.
It said the move showed its commitment to electric vehicle racing and "the aim to accelerate McLaren Racing's sustainability journey".
Mercedes EQ team principle Ian James will continue in the role for McLaren.
"I'm very much looking forward for this next chapter for the team," he said.
Season nine will feature the sport's new 'gen 3' net carbon zero cars, with top speeds of up to 320kph (200mph).
