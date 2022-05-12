Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elise Christie won three world titles and ten European golds during her speed skating career

Former Olympian Elise Christie says competing in eSkootr has helped her to come back from her "worst point".

Christie, 31, will participate in the all-electric scooter event which starts on Saturday in London.

The former Team GB speed skater has spoken openly about her mental heath during her career.

Christie said: "eSkootr came along - it was like a breath of fresh air. It's such a good thing to be a part of. It's like a family, we're all really close."

She continued: "eSkootr picked me up at the worst point. I broke my ankle and thought it wasn't worth going to the Olympics. I wasn't going to be good enough so I chose to stop."

The three-time world champion failed to win a medal at three consecutive Winter Olympics and decided to retire in December 2021 - although she has not ruled out a return for the 2026 Games.

However, she is now focused on her new sport while also working for Pizza Hut as a delivery driver.

"I got so used to being in an Olympic sport - but it wasn't a nice world. This is such a nice thing to be a part of and it's going to have a massive future," she said.

A 600-metre track at London's Printworks venue will see 30 riders compete across heats, culminating in a final race of six riders.

The inaugural eSkootr Championship, broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, will see 30 riders race on specifically designed S1-X electric scooters which can reach speeds of more than 60mph.

They will compete across heats before a final race of six riders.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and ex-Formula One racing driver Nico Hulkenberg have both entered teams into the competition. Former BMX rider Tre Whyte and British snowboarder Billy Morgan are among the competitors.

"We're trying to change the world and show that racing doesn't need to be damaging to the environment. I think people will love it." added Christie.