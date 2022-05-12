Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

By Andy Gray BBC Sport NI at the North West 200

Glenn Irwin claimed pole position in the Superbike class

fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 Venue: Triangle Circuit Portstewart-Coleraine-Portrush Dates: 10-14 May Coverage: Live video streams of all practice sessions and races; Live Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds coverage and text commentary on all races; TV highlights on BBC One NI on Friday 13 May, Sunday 15 May and Monday 16 May.

Glenn Irwin overcame his struggles in Tuesday practice to take pole position for the Superbike and Superstock races at the North West 200.

The Honda rider, who had switched to his British Superbike Fireblade, dominated Superbike qualifying and doubled up in the Superstock class.

Record wins holder Alastair Seeley was the fastest rider in the Supersport class ahead of Adam McLean.

Richard Cooper claimed an impressive pole position in Supertwin qualifying.

After struggling for pace in Tuesday's practice, Irwin switched to his British Superbike-specification Honda Fireblade from the road racing version and the change appeared to pay off as the reigning Superbike winner stormed to pole position with a 123.042mph lap, some 2.2 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman.

The pole position lap by the 32-year-old unofficially broke Michael Dunlop's 2016 record around the 8.7-mile Triangle Circuit by nearly two seconds.

Cooper again impressed in third for while Dunlop followed his Hawk Suzuki team-mate in fourth.

Dean Harrison and Davey Todd will complete the second row for Saturday's two Superbike races as Tuesday's pace-setter Josh Brookes had to settle for seventh on his PBM Ducati.

OMG Yamaha's James Hillier, Lee Johnston on his Superstock BMW and Honda's John McGuinness completed the top 10 while record-wins holder Alastair Seeley could only end the session in 11th place, some 9.4 seconds down on Irwin.

Again, after struggling in Tuesday's practice, Irwin claimed pole position for Thursday's Superstock race ahead of Alastair Seeley.

Irwin's lap 4:24.671 averaging 122.008 mph was good enough to secure top spot by 0.8 seconds ahead of Seeley's IFS Yamaha.

Davey Todd impressed for Padgetts Honda in third ahead of Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop, who rounded out the top five.

Cooper stars in Supertwins as Supersport hit by rain

The Supertwins started Thursday's running on a dry and cloud north coast and, as on Tuesday, Cooper led the way to claim pole position by a second over Frenchman Yves Pierre Bian.

Cooper, 2019's fastest newcomer, set an unofficial Supertwin lap record on his Kawasaki of 110.423mph and was more than a second faster than Frenchman Bian's Paton.

Paul Jordan, despite a hand injury from a crash at the Cookstown 100, was third ahead of Joe Loughlin and 2019 winner Jeremy McWilliams.

Jamie Coward was seventh ahead of Michael Dunlop on a McAdoo Racing Kawasaki and Lee Johnston was the leading Aprilia in eighth.

Stefano Bonetti, a surprise winner in 2019, could only manage 17th on his Paton.

Alastair Seeley claimed pole position in the Supersport class

Seeley claimed pole position in the Supersport class as the final session of Thursday was hit by a rain shower at the back end of the circuit.

The record wins holder, who is aiming for his 25th trip to the top of the podium, was fastest by just 0.463 seconds ahead of McAdoo Racing's McLean and Padgetts' Davey Todd.

Most of the fastest times in the Supersport session came on the second flying lap before a heavy shower at Ballysally Roundabout halted any quick runs.

Dunlop and Dean Harrison completed the top five as the front runners were separated by less than two seconds.

Lee Johnston, running the number one plate following his victory in 2019, only qualified in 11th position.

Three races are scheduled to take place on Thursday evening. Seeley will be on pole for the opening Supersport race with the Superstock and Supertwin events to follow.

Combined Supertwin qualifying 1. Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 4:51.951 110.608 mph 2 . Pierre Yves Bian (Paton) 4:25.995 (+1.044) 110.213 mph 3. Paul Jordan (Kawasaki) 4:53.778 (+1.827) 109.920 mph 4. Joe Loughlin (Paton) 4:54.948 (+2.997) 109.484 mph 5. Jeremy McWilliams (Paton) 4:55.087 (+3.136) 109.432 mph 6. Jamie Coward (Kawasaki) 4:56.251 (+4.300) 109.002 mph 7. Michael Dunlop (Kawasaki) 4:56.403 (+4.452) 108.946 mph 8. Lee Johnston (Aprilia) 4:57.850 (+5.899) 108.417 mph

Combined Superbike qualifying 1. Glenn Irwin (Honda) 4:20.205 123.042 mph 2. Peter Hickman (BMW) 4:22.447 (+2.242) 122.766 mph 3. Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 4:23.996 (+3.791) 122.320 mph 4. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 4:24.153 (+3.948) 121.673 mph 5. Michael Dunlop (Suzuki) 4:24.232 (+4.027) 121.458 mph 6. Davey Todd (Honda) 4:26.081 (+5.876) 121.362 mph 7. James Hillier (Yamaha) 4:26.711 (+6.506) 120.655 mph 8. Josh Brookes (Ducati) 4:27.640 (+6.849) 120.161 mph

Combined Superstock qualifying 1. Glenn Irwin (Honda) 4:24.671 122.008 mph 2. Alastair Seeley (Yamaha) 4:25.500 (+0.829) 121.627 mph 3. Davey Todd (Honda) 4:25.999 (+1.328) 121.399 mph 4 . Peter Hickman (BMW) 4:26.404 (+1.733) 121.214 mph 5. Michael Dunlop (Suzuki) 4:27.211 (+2.540) 120.848 mph 6. Lee Johnston (BMW) 4:27.610 (+2.939) 120.668 mph 7. Richard Cooper (Suzuki) 4:28.633 (+3.962) 120.209 mph 8. John McGuinness (Honda) 4:28.817 (+4.146) 120.126 mph