Chadwick (centre) has won the W Series championship twice

Defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has won both of the opening races of the 2022 season in Miami for new team Jenner Racing.

The Briton, 23, is aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles in the women-only motor racing series in 2022.

She beat Spain's Marta Garcia to the chequered flag in Saturday's first race, and Nerea Marti on Sunday.

The event is part of a double-header this weekend in support of Formula 1's inaugural grand prix in Miami.

The Williams development driver, who switched from Veloce Racing to Caitlyn Jenner's new team in February, first took the lead on the first lap on Saturday and regained it on the final lap as the race featured two safety car periods and a red flag.

Alice Powell, a recent recruit to F1 team Alpine's development programme, hit the wall at Turn 8 while attempting to make up places on lap one which saw the session red flagged.

Sunday's race was a more simple lights-to-flag victory for Chadwick, crossing the line three seconds ahead of Marti, 20, of Quantfury Racing, who secured her best finish and the second podium of her W Series career.

"I'm really happy with that win and happy to bounce back to be honest," Chadwick said following the eighth W Series win of her career.

"I lacked confidence yesterday and didn't feel like I deserved the win, whereas this was our first proper race under green-flag conditions and I'm happy to get that one under my belt.

"It's a great start to the season."