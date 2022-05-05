Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chadwick has signed for Jenner Racing for the 2022 W Series season

A new season of the W Series begins this weekend in the heat of Miami.

Now in its third year, the championship will open with a double-header in support of Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, with Britain's Jamie Chadwick aiming to win a hat-trick of championship titles.

In total, eight rounds of competition will share a global stage with F1 across various weekends in 2022.

The calendar will take in iconic circuits such as Silverstone in Great Britain and Suzuka in Japan, before the season finale at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City in October.

Lights out for race one at the Miami International Autodrome, which is situated within the Hard Rock Stadium - home to the Miami Dolphins - will be at 19:30 BST on Saturday.

Drivers will then return to the track on Sunday for the second race at 15:35 BST.

Can anyone stop Chadwick this year?

Chadwick has dominated the women-only motor racing series since it began in 2019.

The Williams development driver claimed the first championship with a fourth-placed finish at Brands Hatch three years ago, beating the Netherlands' Beitske Visser by 10 points to win the $500,000 (£415,000) prize.

She successfully defended her crown in 2021, sealing victory over fierce title rival and fellow Briton Alice Powell in the season finale at Austin, Texas, seven months ago.

Chadwick, who is a six-time race winner, embarks on a new challenge this season, making the switch from Veloce Racing to Caitlyn Jenner's new Jenner Racing team.

The 23-year-old said the W Series was "a key step on my journey towards competing in F1" and the championship offers "more competitive experience at world-class circuits".

Five drivers will be making their debut in the sport - all of whom are between 16 and 19 years old - to make up an 18-driver grid.

Established racers Powell and Finland's Emma Kimilainen, who were second and third respectively in last year's standings, are also returning.

Jenner Racing is not the only new team lining up in 2022. Quantfury Racing, CortDAO Racing, and Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing are the three newcomers to the paddock.