Jeremy McWilliams has won three North West 200 races

Jeremy McWilliams has agreed a deal to deputise for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider Mike Browne in the Supersport class at the North West 200.

Browne was set to ride for the team but was injured in a crash at the Cookstown 100.

McWilliams, 58, is a three-time winner at the North West and will also compete on a Paton in the Supertwins.

The team have yet to confirm a replacement rider for the Superbike and Superstock races.

"I am delighted to have Jeremy join the team for the Northwest 200," team owner John Burrows said about the former MotoGP rider.

"As long as I have been following racing, I have always admired his talent and skill on a bike and still do to this day.

"I have only ever attended one Grand Prix and it was the only one Jeremy won at GP level on the 250 at Assen in '99. I am under no illusions as to how tough the 600 class will be next week; however, I honestly feel as if Jeremy will give a great account of himself in Thursday and Saturday's races and I am really looking forward to working with him."

McWilliams added he was "chuffed" to be competing for Burrows in the Supersport class.

"I have known John for many years, and we are good friends, so when he asked me to ride for him I was more than happy to take the opportunity," he said.

"Unfortunately for his full-time rider, Mike, he is obviously recovering from his injuries, and I feel for him as I am sure he would like to be lining up on the grid next week, but I wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he is fit for the TT.

"In the meantime, we will carry on the campaign and I am hopeful of a decent result on the 600 next week on what I know is a well sorted machine and I am looking forward to working with John and his team."