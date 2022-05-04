Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

David Johnson crashed during Sunday's first British Superbike race at Oulton Park

David Johnson will miss the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races after fracturing his collarbone and pelvis.

The Australian came off his OMG Yamaha R1 while racing at Oulton Park in the first British Superbike Championship race on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was hit by his bike after crashing and was transferred to Stoke Hospital.

Johnson has podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix, and was a winner at the Classic TT in 2019.

His best finish at the North West 200 is a ninth place in 2015.

"The team are deeply disappointed for Davo and wish him a full and fast recovery," said a team statement.

OMG Racing will still field James Hillier at the North West 200, which runs from 10-14 May, and the Isle of Man TT at the end of the month.