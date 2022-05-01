Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Charlie Martin has competed in the Brit Car championship

Britain's Charlie Martin finished third in her class after her first race weekend in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship in the United States.

Martin, driving with Jason Gagne-Keats for Dream Racing, retired her Lamborghini Huracan from Saturday's first race at Laguna Seca.

"I'm really happy. My first ever race weekend on American soil," said Martin. "A class podium is a great feeling."

Martin, who is transgender, has not had a drive since October last year.

Her aim is to compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race - where she would become the first transgender driver to do so.

"I think I took about 12 seconds out of the gap to P2, but P3 was the best we could do," she added. "We learned a lot this weekend, and we've got some things to build on before the next race."

She was 25th overall in Sunday's second race, third in the LB Cup class, with Patrick Kujala the overall race winner.

Martin, 40, will compete for Dream Racing for the whole Lamborghini Super Trofeo season, which includes a further four races in the United States before a season finale at Portimao, Portugal, in November.