Francesco Bagnaia finished second in the 2021 MotoGP world championship

Francesco Bagnaia beat reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo to win the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Italian Ducati rider claimed his first win of the season, while Spaniard Aleix Espargaro was third.

Bagnaia and Quartararo started first and second on the grid, soon pulling clear of the rest of the field.

France's Quartararo stayed with Bagnaia throughout the race, but despite a late push, was unable to overhaul the race leader.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez edged out Bagnaia's team-mate Jack Miller for fourth place.

"Finally this weekend everything went well. I am so happy. We are back at out full potential," Bagnaia said, having finished no higher than fifth previously this season.

"He was too fast today," added Quartararo. "It was not a battle because we did not overtake, but it was intense and we enjoyed it."

Quartararo leads the world championship by seven points from Espargaro. Alex Rins, who had been joint leader before the race, finished 19th.

Race result

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 41min 00.554sec

2. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +0.285secs

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +10.977

4. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +12.676

5. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +12.957

6. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +13.934

7. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) +14.929

8. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) +18.436

9. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita/Ducati) +18.830

10. Brad Binder (SA/KTM) +20.056

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 89 points

2. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 82

3. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) 69

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 69

5. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)

6. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) 56