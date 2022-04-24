Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo finished seventh in the previous race in Austin, Texas

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo put his early-season issues behind him with a comfortable win in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Yamaha rider finished more than five seconds ahead of fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac.

It was Quartararo's first race win since Silverstone last August.

Zarco, who started from pole, benefitted from a crash between Suzuki's Joan Mir and Ducati's Jack Miller with seven laps to go.

He held off the challenge of Aleix Espargaro to finish in second place.

Quartararo's victory sees him move level with Suzuki rider Alex Rins at the top of the championship standings.

Rins, who started 23rd on the grid, came fourth while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who exited Saturday's qualifying early after hitting a wet patch, finished eighth after storming back from last place.

Italy's Enea Bastianini, who started the weekend as championship leader, crashed on the 10th lap while trying to challenge for a place in the top 10.

Race result

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 41min 39.611sec

2. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati-Pramac) +5.409secs

3. Aleix Espargaro (Ita/Aprilia) +6.068

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +9.633

5. Miguel Oliveira (Por/KTM) +13.573

6. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +16.163

7. Alex Marquez (Spa/Honda-LCR) +16.183

8. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) +16.511

9. Pol Espargaro (Spa/Honda) +16.769

10. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Aprilia) +18.063

World Championship standings

1=. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha), Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 69 points

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 66

4. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati-Gresini) 61

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati-Pramac) 51