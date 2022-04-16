Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alastair Fisher won the final four stages to take victory

Alastair Fisher won the final four stages to overhaul Josh Moffett and take his maiden Circuit of Ireland victory.

After stage seven, Fisher was 32 seconds down on leader Desi Henry, who later retired with an engine issues.

The Volkswagen Polo of Fisher surged past Callum Devine and claimed victory ahead of Moffett on the final stage.

Moffett finished 11.6 seconds down on Fisher with Devine 30 seconds further back in third.

Henry, driving a Ford Fiesta, and former Junior WRC and ERC driver Devine, on his debut in a Polo, swapped the lead several times on the opening six stages in the Glens of Antrim, with the former holding a 10.2 second lead at the end of Friday's running.

Josh Moffett leads the Irish Tarmac Championship standings

The Hyundai of Moffett, aided by the fastest stage time on Saturday's opener and issues for Devine, moved up to second before Fisher started his charge with the quickest time over the first pass of the iconic Glendun stage.

Fisher, nephew of Irish rallying great Bertie, jumped to second with another quickest time on stage nine, after which Henry retired, and he set up a final stage shootout with Moffett with another stunning run over Glendun.

The Fermanagh driver and co-driver Gorfon Noble dominated the 11th and final stage by 11.8 seconds to take a victory which looked unlikely at the start of Saturday's running.

Jonny Greer was fourth behind the podium finishers in his Citroen C3 while Welsh driver Merion Evans and Moira's William Creighton retired due to mechanical issues.

Despite missing out on victory, Moffett leads the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship on 48 points after three rounds ahead of Fisher, who moves into second place on 35 points.