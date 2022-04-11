Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chris Smiley will race a Honda Civic in the TCR UK championship

Northern Irishman Chris Smiley has secured a race seat for 2022 with Restart Racing in the TCR UK championship.

Smiley will race a Honda Civic in the 15-race championship, which takes place across seven rounds and begins at Oulton Park on 15 April.

The 30-year-old is a race winner in the British Touring Car Championship.

"It's a fresh challenge for me with a brand-new team and a brand-new car," said Smiley.

"I'm very confident in the team and looking forward to getting to grips with the new car."

Working with Restart Racing Team Principal Bert Taylor and his son Ben as race engineer, Smiley's entry brings the Honda brand back to the UK TCR Championship for the first time since 2019.

Smiley claimed his maiden BTCC victory at Rockingham in 2018 and claimed multiple podiums in his six seasons in the championship.